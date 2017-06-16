× All lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on I-805 at Imperial Ave.

SAN DIEGO –All lanes have reopened on southbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue after a crash involving mutiple vehicles, Caltrans said Friday.

Three southbound lanes of the four-lane freeway had been block after the crash, which was reported at 2:47 p.m. The lanes remained closed for about an hour, causing a massive backup. Drivers should expect delays to continue for some time.

No information on injuries was immediately available.