Ground stop lifted after dense fog prevents landings at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO – A temporary ground stop has been lifted at San Diego International Airport. The stop was issued around 8 a.m. due to dense fog.

Under a ground stop, inbound flights are not allowed to land. In some cases, the flights may be diverted to other airports in the region.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the airlines before heading to the airport because of potential delays.