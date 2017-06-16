Cyclist thrown from bike, hit by truck

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Friday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.

The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was riding his bicycle about noon Thursday heading south on the sidewalk of South Rancho Santa Fe Road when he entered the intersection with Descanso Avenue against a red light, San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Gildersleeve said.

Upon entering the intersection, the cyclist saw a truck approaching from the east on Descanso Avenue and slammed on his brakes.

The sudden stop ejected the rider into the roadway, and the approaching truck was unable to stop or avoid the cyclist, Gildersleeve said.

The 60-year-old man who drove the truck remained on-scene as paramedics took the cyclist to Palomar Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Gildersleeve said.

The sheriff’s department found the cyclist to be at fault for entering the intersection against the red light, and the San Marcos Traffic Division was conducting an investigation.