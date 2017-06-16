Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, coroner says

LOS ANGELES – Sleep apnea contributed to the death of actress Carrie Fisher, according to a coroner’s report released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said her manner of death has been ruled undetermined but heart disease and drug use were conditions that contributed to her death.

The report also indicates that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death.

Fisher was best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga.

She suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London in December and died several days later at age 60.