Brush fire sparks near I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — A small brush fire broke out Friday on a hillside in the La Mesa area, but it was quickly brought under control.

The roadside vegetation fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. on Alvarado Road south of eastbound Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department crews responded to the fire assisted by crews from San Diego and Santee, according to the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. The fire was under control by 2:50 p.m., but drivers were being asked to avoid the 7100 block of Alvarado Road until about 5 p.m. while crews investigated the cause.

According to the CHP, several witnesses tried putting out the flames before fire crews arrived.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have extra firefighters on hand Friday and over the weekend as a heat wave sends temperatures soaring, which could increase the risk for wildfires.