Truck careens into home after hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for three people involved in a hit and run crash in Chollas View early Thursday.

The driver of a white Tahoe reportedly ran a stop sign in the 1000 block of 47th Street around 4:30 a.m. and slammed into a truck.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to careen through a fence and slam into a home where a 15-year-old girl was sleeping on the other side of the wall.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The sleeping teen was not injured.

A woman and two men that were in the Tahoe ran from the scene.

Police continue to investigate.