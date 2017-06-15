× Speeding SUV slams into apartment building

SAN DIEGO – A speeding SUV drove through an intersection without stopping, hitting a car before crashing into an apartment building in Bankers Hill Thursday, according to a witness.

The crash happened near the intersection of 1st and Walnut avenues around 10:40 a.m. After the large SUV, which has license plates from Arizona, hit the car, it traveled around 150 feet before hitting the building, a witness said.

At least one person was taken to Mercy Hospital on 5th Avenue with minor injuries, according to San Diego police Lt. Kenneth Miller.

No one was seriously injured.

The truck driver was not suspected of DUI.