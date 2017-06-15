Police standoff underway at Montgomery Middle School

SAN DIEGO — A suspect has prompted a standoff with San Diego police at a middle school in the South Bay.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police received a call about a man with a potential mental illness and possibly a flare gun on the Montgomery Middle School campus at 1051 Picador Boulevard in the Otay Mesa area.

Negotiators are on the scene talking with the suspect, who is on the second floor of the school.

School is not currently in session. A few staff members were on campus but are safe.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

We are working an incident at Montgomery HS. School is not in session. Please remain clear of the the area. pic.twitter.com/suaqR3hcoc — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) June 16, 2017

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.