Hall of Champions closes its doors in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO -- Citing low ticket sales and rising costs, the San Diego Hall of Champions museum, founded by San Diego sports icon Bob Breitbard, will close its doors in Balboa Park Thursday.

The 68,000-square foot building houses over seven decades of local sports memorabilia, which began as a collection in Breitbard's garage in the 1940's.

Many of the donated items will be auctioned off online this fall.

The Hall of Fame plaques will be displayed in a specially designed space in the Western Metal Supply Building at Petco Park. Items on loan will return to their owners and some items will move to the nearby San Diego History Center.