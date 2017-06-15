FBI asks for help identifying La Jolla bank robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank in La Jolla last month.

Around 3 p.m. on May 2, a man walked into the Citibank at 7900 Hershel Avenue. He went up to the first available teller window and placed on the counter a note demanding money and threatening a weapon. The teller handed the man money, which the man placed in a drawstring bag he had brought with him. The robber then left the bank.

The man is described as a white man in his 40s, 5-foot9, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a white baseball cap, dark square sunglasses, a dark-colored shirt, light-colored pants and a beige suit jacket or blazer.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers.