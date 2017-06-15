Convicted felon charged in Valley Center murder, child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – A convicted felon was charged Thursday with murdering a Valley Center man and assaulting two children.

Leonard Reed, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and child abuse charges during an arraignment Thursday. He's accused of killing 30-year-old Christopher Lyon at a home in Valley Center and assaulting two children on the same day, according to court documents.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Villa Sierra Way last week after there was a report of a fight. When deputies arrived, they found Lyons unconscious with severe injuries. He later died.

Five days after the fight, Reed turned himself into Sheriff's Vista station.

According to San Diego Deputy District Attorney Melissa Ocampo, although the motive was not revealed in court Thursday, she pointed out that Lyon was apparently dating Reed's ex-girlfriend.

Reed, who spent time in prison after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2011, was ordered to remain in jail with no bail. If convicted, he faces 65 years to life in prison.

“The defendant does pose a danger to society given those circumstances we believe a no bail request was appropriate,” said Ocampo.

Details regarding the child abuse charges were not revealed in court.