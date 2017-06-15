Coast Guard to offload 18 tons of seized cocaine in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard will offload about 18 tons of cocaine at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan Thursday morning.

The drugs were seized by eight Coast Guard cutters in the Eastern Pacific between March and June.

“Cartels, gangs and criminal groups have converged to form intricate transnational organized crime networks that fuel the nation’s opiate epidemic, spread violence throughout Central and South America and have a presence in nearly every single major city in the U.S.,” officials said in a press release. “The same criminal networks move heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs plaguing the nation.”

Over the last two years, the Coast Guard has increased personnel and resources to known drug transit zones and investigative resources to reduce the threat of organized crime in the U.S.