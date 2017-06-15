Chargers to leave Chargers Park for good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers will leave town for good Thursday after they finish a three-day mini-camp at their Murphy Canyon practice facility.

A line of plain white moving vans has been parked outside Chargers Park for several days. As soon as the training camp ends Thursday, movers will begin loading them with equipment in preparation for the 85-mile trip north to Costa Mesa, where the team will begin training in July.

Many local moving companies have vowed not to help move the team out of San Diego, which may explain why the moving vans have no identifying logos on them.

The move on Thursday marks the official end of five decade relationship between San Diego and the Chargers. Fans have been dreading this day ever since team owner Dean Spanos announced he was moving the team to the Los Angeles area.