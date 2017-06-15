Blimp crashes at US Open in Wisconsin

ERIN, Wis. – An advertising blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open. in Erin, a town near Mikwaukee Thursday.

Video posted to Twitter showed the blimp fall from the sky. Several reports stated that the blimp caught fire before crashing.

“Just got to the # USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out,” Madison Seigworth said along with posting the video to social media.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Flight for Life went to Erin Hills Golf Course after the blimp went down in an open field east of the grounds, Washington County sheriff’s officials said.

The advertising blimp was being used at the U.S. Open, sheriff’s officials said.

The below statement was issued by the USGA:

“According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills Golf Course at approximately 11:15 a.m. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time.”

It was unknown what caused the blimp to crash.

The blimp company AirSign had tweeted earlier in the day, providing aerial views of the golf tournament.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.