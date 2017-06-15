Big-rig crash jams southbound I-5 in North County

SAN ONOFRE, Calif. — A crash involving a big rig and a sedan on Interstate 5 just south of the San Diego-Orange county line snarled traffic Thursday and prompted authorities to issue a traffic alert.

The crash on the southbound freeway near the Cristianitos Road exit was reported to the California Highway Patrol shortly before 4:30 a.m. The truck hit the center divider, then the sedan, which somehow ended up underneath its empty 40-foot trailer.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The crash blocked the southbound freeway, prompting a shutdown. Two lanes were later reopened.

Debris was also sent into northbound lanes, which were initially shut down but were later cleared, authorities said.