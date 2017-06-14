Virginia mass-shooting suspect identified as 66-year-old Illinois man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Law enforcement has identified the man who opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, according to a federal law enforcement sources.

Hodgkinson is 66. In a news conference at about 8:30 a.m., President Donald Trump said that the shooter had been killed by police.

In posts on Hodgkinson's Facebook page, the suspect identifies himself as a Bernie Sanders supporter. Many of his posts criticize President Trump.

Before the gunman opened fire at the GOP congressional baseball practice , he asked a congressman at the event, US Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, whether Democrats or Republicans were playing there, Duncan said. Duncan said photos he's seen of the gunman on TV and online are those of the man he talked to.

Authorities have not speculated on a motive for the shootings.