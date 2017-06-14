Video captures chaos of shooting at GOP baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A bystander captured the moment a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning on Republicans at a baseball practice for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia.

Noah Nathan was walking his dog when he passed by the field where the GOP congressional baseball team was practicing, CNN reported. After the first shot, he started recording on his cell phone.

“Where is this guy?” Nathan can be heard yelling. “Do we know where he’s at?” he asks as gunshots continue.

“He’s behind home plate,” someone answers.

“The guy that’s been shot, is he OK? Is anyone talking to him?” Nathan asks.

That man lying in the outfield is believed to be Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, CNN reported. The congressman is now in critical condition.

After almost five minutes, it’s silent. Someone can be seen rushing to Scalise’s side.

Nathan gave his cell phone to police in case his video can help with the investigation, CNN reported.