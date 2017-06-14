× Several injured in San Francisco UPS warehouse shooting

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police were evacuating workers from a UPS warehouse after several people were injured in a shooting at the facility Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting near 17th and Vermont streets, near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

The number of victims and their conditions were not immediately known.

There were reports that the shooter was in custody.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.