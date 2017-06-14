San Diego congressional delegates pray for victims of Alexandria attack

SAN DIEGO – Four of the five members of the San Diego-area congressional delegation called Wednesday for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, R- Louisiana, and four others who were shot Wednesday at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip and underwent surgery at a hospital, which reported Wednesday afternoon that he was in critical condition. Also wounded was Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R- Texas, a former congressional staffer who now works for Tyson Foods and one Capitol Police officer assigned to protect Scalise.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by the officers.

The San Diego congressional delegation — none of whom were at the shooting scene — took to Twitter shortly after the shooting.

“Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM,” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, tweeted.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, wrote: “Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives.”

From Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego: “Horrified by this morning’s shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, those injured, and their families.”

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning’s shooting.”

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, hasn’t tweeted anything since Jan. 10.

The shooter volunteered on the failed presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, who issued a statement denouncing the violence, and had several previous minor run-ins with law enforcement.The Belleville News-Democrat reported that Hodgkinson belonged to several anti-Republican and anti-Trump Facebook groups.