‘Real world security incident’ declared at Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An active shooter situation has been reported at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.

At least one shot was heard, according to CNN.

The base announced on its Facebook page that it is responding to a “real world security incident.” According to the page, the incident “is real world and not associated with the scheduled base exercise.”

The public was advised to stay away from the base to make sure emergency responders can respond.

The base is located in Solano County, southwest of Sacramento.

Check back for updates on this developing story.