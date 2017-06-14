× Pre-dawn apartment fire leaves 11 homeless

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a Talmadge-area apartment building Wednesday left 11 people displaced and caused about $250,000 in damage, but no one was injured.

The fire broke out in the back bedroom of a unit at the two-story building at 4898 Talmadge Park Row shortly before 3 a.m. and quickly spread to three neighboring apartments, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. Several other apartments sustained smoke damage, she said.

The blaze left 10 adult residents, one child and a pet dog displaced. It also caused about $200,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

Munoz said the fire was not intentionally set.