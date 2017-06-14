Police urge groping victims in Logan Heights to come forward

SAN DIEGO – Authorities put out a call Wednesday for victims of a recent series of groping assaults targeting teenage girls on roadsides in the Logan Heights area.

At least three girls have been approached and lewdly grabbed by a young- looking stranger since last week while walking in neighborhoods around South 30th Street, according to San Diego police.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of committing the string of sexual-battery offenses, Lt. Ernesto Servin said. The youth’s identity was withheld because he is a minor.

Anyone else who has been victimized in a similar way is encouraged to call SDPD communications at (619) 531-2000.