× Police dog stabbed by knife-wielding man who threatened officers

SAN DIEGO — A man was facing charges Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a police dog twice during a foot chase in North Park.

Officers sent to an area near the intersection of 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue found the suspect in the street acting strangely shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. He pulled a knife, pointed it at officers and ran.

Officers gave chase and sicced the police dog on the suspect a few blocks away on Grim Avenue. The suspect stabbed the dog twice after he was bitten, Buttle said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, tried to run off again, but was taken into custody shortly afterward in the 3600 block of Grim Avenue. He was treated at a hospital before he was booked into jail, Buttle said.

The police dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and was being treated for his wounds, Buttle said.