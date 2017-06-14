Police dog sniffs out armed man hiding in riverbed

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A gun-wielding man named in a felony warrant for his arrest allegedly ran from a traffic stop in National City but was arrested after a police dog sniffed out his hiding spot in the Sweetwater Riverbed, authorities said Wednesday.

The car in which the 27-year-old suspect had previously been seen was spotted by a police officer parked in the 2200 block of Ridgeway Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and was still there as that man and another person got in and drove off, police said.

As officers pulled the car over on southbound Interstate 805, the suspect jumped out of the rear passenger side door and ran. An officer who was close to the car at the time saw that he was carrying a black handgun, police said in a statement.

Officers chased the suspect west across the freeway and down an embankment leading to the Sweetwater River. A loaded pistol was found along the way, according to police.

The suspect hid in heavy brush in the riverbed but was found by a police dog about an hour later and taken into custody, police said. His name was not immediately released.