Heat wave could stick around through next week

SAN DIEGO – Temperatures in San Diego County’s deserts could climb past the 115-degree mark in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.

An excessive heat watch for the deserts is set to take effect Friday morning and extend until Wednesday evening. Daily high temperatures are expected to increase from 110 to 115 degrees Friday to 112 to 118 degrees Saturday through Wednesday.

“Strong high pressure building over Arizona this weekend will remain nearly stationary through the middle of next week,” according to the weather service. “This weather pattern will result in an extended period of hot weather over the deserts.”

However, the heat wave has the potential to extend through the end of next week, according to the NWS.

The hot weather would increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as would the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised San Diegans to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned areas, avoid the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.