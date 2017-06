× Fair deal gives unlimited access to rides, kids zone

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Fair is offering a new deal ride enthusiasts and kids won’t want to miss.

Wednesday and Thursday are pay-one-price ride days at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Fair attendees get unlimited access to the rides in the Fun Zone and Kids Zone with the specific wristband.

The wristband costs $38 and this deal is only available the first three Wednesdays and Thursdays of the fair.

Details for this deal can be found online.