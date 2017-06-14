Dog leaves half her food uneaten for the saddest, sweetest reason

In case you needed more proof that dogs are some of the most loyal, loving creatures on the planet, here you go.

Actor and filmmaker Easton Dufur used to have two yellow Labradors — Cookie and Stitch.

For those of you who wanna see my dogs here they are

The dogs had always shared one food bowl, Easton said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My dog Stitch trained my other dog Cookie to only eat half the food that’s in the bowl. So ever since she was young she knew to leave half the food so Stitch can have some (he liked to make sure she would eat,)” Easton wrote.

Easton explained that Stitch recently passed away and Cookie is alone for the first time.

“So since Stitch is gone, I’ve been feeding Cookie less food,” Easton wrote.

“Well before I went to bed, I wanted to check to see if she ate. And so I did, and she still left half of her food there so Stitch can eat,” Easton said.

His tweet sparked a flood of emotions.

Maybe because he knew his tweet broke hearts all over the world, Easton later shared a video of Cookie and Stitch enjoying a snack together during happier times.