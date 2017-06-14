Cops shut down Pacific Beach marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday shut down a marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally in Pacific Beach.

Narcotics-enforcement officers served a search warrant about 1 p.m. at The Seeweed Club, 1138 Hornblend St., according to San Diego police.

During the raid, the personnel seized about 25 pounds of “high grade” harvested cannabis, roughly 2,000 edible products containing the drug, concentrated marijuana and $17,000 in cash, Lt. Matt Novak said.

Three employees were arrested and cited for allegedly operating a business without a license and illegally selling a controlled substance.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney’s Office are in the process of investigating all cannabis dispensaries in San Diego and have shuttered 60 of them since March of last year.

The city also has been cracking down on illicit marijuana-related site tours, delivery services and farmers markets.

“All persons operating any of these illegal businesses will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Novak said.