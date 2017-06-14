Baby rescued from parked car in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A baby was rescued from a parked vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the South Bay.

Just after 1 p.m., San Diego police received reports that a baby had been left alone in a car with windows rolled up at the South Bay Swap Meet at 2170 Coronado Avenue in Imperial Beach.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a security guard and others taking the child out of the vehicle.

Paramedics evaluated the child and determined there was no need to take it to a hospital.

Child Protective Services is investigating the incident.