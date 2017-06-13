Two drivers killed in fiery wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in University City left two drivers dead early Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision in the westbound lanes near Regents Road was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, caught fire in the lanes and a mangled car ended up in the brush, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The entire westbound highway was blocked following the crash, but the lanes were reopened around 3 a.m., according to Caltrans.