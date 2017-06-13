Suspected drunk driver crashes into Carlsbad lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Tuesday after she crashed her car into a lagoon in Carlsbad, police said.

Danielle Rogel, 20, crashed into Agua Hedionda Lagoon in the 4100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to police.

Rogel escaped the wreckage before it submerged and ran away. She was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of the accident.

Crews were working Tuesday morning to get the car out of the lagoon.