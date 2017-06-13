× Suspect in deadly Horton Plaza shooting arrested

SAN DIEGO – The man accused of shooting two men, killing one who was an active duty Navy man, in Horton Plaza was in jail Tuesday, police said.

Arrow Morris, 39, arrested in Serra Mesa Monday around 6 p.m. and booked in San Diego County Jail, according to San Diego police. He has been accused of killing 43-year-old James Celani and attempting to murder the victim’s cousin Saturday night.

Homicide detectives said Morris was outside the Mad House Comedy Club on the seventh floor of Horton Plaza arguing with a woman. He allegedly grabbed her purse, walked away and came across Celani and his cousin.

“While walking from the club, Morris encountered the victims and without provocation, shot both victims,” Lt. Mike Holden stated.

Celani was shot in the chest and taken to UCSD Medical Center where he died. His relative, who was not identified, was shot in the leg and survived his injuries.

A second suspect has been identified, but detectives have yet to determine his involvement in the shooting, Lt. Holden said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to contact SDPD at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.