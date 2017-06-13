SDPD motorcycle officer injured in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday in a crash in the University City area.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate-805 at the Governor Drive on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.

The officer was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes on southbound I-805 have since reopened but the on-ramp remains closed, according to CalTrans.

An investigation is underway.