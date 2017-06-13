× Motorcyclist killed in rear-end collision

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol a tire blew out on a speeding motorcycle in the northbound lanes near Adams Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday, and the bike then hit a vehicle. The rider was seen lying in the roadway shortly afterward.

The crash left the northbound lanes blocked for a time. Two were cleared shortly before 12:30 a.m. and the remainder of the freeway was reopened around 1:20 a.m., according to Caltrans.

32.677154 -117.087881