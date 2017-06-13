Man who drove car toward deputies sentenced

VISTA, Calif. – A Mexican national who drove a car backward into two off- duty sheriff’s deputies breaking up a melee in Vista, then drove toward a third deputy who shot him, was sentenced Tuesday to probation and given credit for 888 days in jail.

Jose Blanco Quinones, 33, is expected to be turned over to immigration authorities and deported back to Mexico, said Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan.

Vista Superior Court Judge Harry Elias suspended a six-year prison sentence for Blanco as long as he successfully completes his three years on probation.

Blanco pleaded guilty in April to assault charges.

Authorities said three deputies had spotted some sort of brawl in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in East Vista Way about 2 a.m. on March 27, 2016.

Sheriff’s officials said Blanco jumped into a car, put it in reverse and struck two of the deputies, with one of them ending up underneath the car. Neither deputy was seriously hurt. Blanco then drove forward, toward a third deputy, who fired his gun several times, striking Blanco twice.