Suspect arrested in hit-run that killed driver day before her birthday

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman nearly two months ago on an Oceanside street.

Edward Anthony Hernandez of Oceanside allegedly was behind the wheel of a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic that struck Margaret Examus in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue at 70 to 80 mph on the evening of April 16. Examus, who would have turned 64 the following day, died at the scene, police said.

Following the crash, the driver drove off. A witness followed the Honda onto northbound Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of the car near Loretta Street in the Lawrence Canyon area, Lt. Taurino Valdovinos said.

Officers found the Civic the next day in the 300 block of Stage Coach Road.

Hernandez was booked into county jail in Vista. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.