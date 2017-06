SAN DIEGO – Trader Joe’s issued a voluntary recall of their Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream Tuesday.

The grocery chain recalled the ice cream because of the potential presence of small metal pieces. Consumers are warned to not eat the ice cream and to discard it or return it to stores for a refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to Trader Joe’s officials.

Consumers can call Trader Joe’s about the recall at 626-599-3817.