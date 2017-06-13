× Brush fire burns at golf course on Camp Pendelton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A fire burning near a golf course at Camp Pendleton Tuesday has charred 20 acres, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Douglas Drive. Smoke was visible from Oceanside and Fallbrook. It had spread to 20 acres within 30 minutes.

Marines were working with Oceanside firefighters in battling the flames.

Video provided to FOX 5 by Mary Meza shows the fire burning near homes. Fire officials said no residents were evacuated.

Small brush fire near the golf course. Smoke will be visible in Oceanside and Fallbrook. CPFD has engaged. More to follow when warranted. — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 13, 2017