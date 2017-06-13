Brush fire burns at golf course on Camp Pendelton
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A fire burning near a golf course at Camp Pendleton Tuesday has charred 20 acres, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Douglas Drive. Smoke was visible from Oceanside and Fallbrook. It had spread to 20 acres within 30 minutes.
Marines were working with Oceanside firefighters in battling the flames.
Video provided to FOX 5 by Mary Meza shows the fire burning near homes. Fire officials said no residents were evacuated.
33.254793 -117.315760