Car crashes into fire truck at accident scene

SAN DIEGO – A car crashed into a fire truck in Pacific Beach Tuesday morning, but no one was seriously injured, officials said.

The accident happened in the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street at around 11 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The fire truck had stopped in the intersection to help rescue a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash. The driver was suffering from some kind of medical emergency and was locked inside the car with the windows rolled up, Munoz said.

As firefighters were working to free the ailing driver, another car drove into the intersection and hit the fire truck. No one was injured in the collision, and the driver remained at the scene.

The causes of both crashes remained under investigation.

The condition of the ailing driver involved in the first crash was not immediately known.