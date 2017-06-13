× Airline to offer nonstop flights from San Diego to Germany

SAN DIEGO – German flagship airline Lufthansa announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Frankfurt next year.

The airline will be the second to fly the route. German leisure carrier Condor launched seasonal nonstop service between the cities last month.

The Lufthansa flight will be year-round, five days a week, beginning in the summer of 2018, according to airline and Lindbergh Field officials. Lufthansa included San Diego among several newly announced international routes.

Besides Frankfurt, San Diego’s airport now offers nonstop European routes to London and Zurich. Area tourism officials are also wooing airlines to establish connections to China.