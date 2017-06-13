2 arrested in series of overnight assaults, robberies

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested two people suspected of three separate reports of assaults and robberies in downtown San Diego overnight.

A pedestrian was attacked around 11:50 p.m. Monday night near Petco Park at 100 Park Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez. The victim was hit in the head and the suspects took his wallet and cell phone.

Fifteen minutes later, a man sleeping at the 800 block of J Street was kicked in the head, eye, back and side, Hernandez said. None of his items were stolen.

Police received a third report of a robbery just before 1 a.m. at 750 5th Avenue. The victim was charging his speakers when four men approached him demanding his electronics, Hernandez said.

“When the victim refused, he was struck in the face with broomstick and several other males punched him while one of the males took his electronics,” according to Hernandez.

Two officers who had just taken a report from the first victim were driving north on 5th Avenue when they noticed two people attacking another man, police said. They chased down the assailants and arrested them.

One of the suspects was a juvenile. The other suspect was identified as 19-year-old Thomas Jerome Munford. He was booked on four counts of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Hernandez did not mention whether they were searching for more suspects or if any of the victims received medical assistance.