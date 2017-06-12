Navy sailor killed in Horton Plaza double-shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old active-duty Navy man killed over the weekend in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that also left the victim's cousin wounded.

Following the gunfire, the shooter and his cohort -- who appeared to be in their mid- to late 20s, one armed with a pistol -- ran off to the north through the mall and escaped, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.

Celani, a career military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest.

Celani's cousin, a 29-year-old Riverside resident, was treated for a minor gunshot wound to one of his legs. His name was withheld.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

"Detectives believe this was an unprovoked attack," Holden said.