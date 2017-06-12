× Fireball fanatics are getting fired up over these gummy bears

NEW YORK – Fans of cinnamon whisky Fireball may get a kick out of this new treat.

Delish, a website that provides recipe ideas for all lifestyles, recently highlighted a couple Etsy businesses, Irish Confectionery Co. and VineGelee, who both sell Fireball gummy bears. People went nuts over the idea and

VineGelee calls them “Fire Bears! Cinnamon Whisky gummy bears like the ‘fireball’ shot” and reviews mention that they are quite potent, Delish reported.

The alcohol gummies are made by hand and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. VineGelee’s packages of 4 ounces of gummies sell for just under $10 each.

Fans of Fireball posted on social media:

“You know…Fathers Day is almost here and I know a certain someone who might loves these,” Lisa Marie Lawrence posted.

“I think we need to have a party with the sole purpose of trying these bad boys!” Tina Bloomenkranz said.

Although, not everyone was loving the idea.

“I can’t do it. I love my whisky, but fireball is all bad,” Kristina Micheletti posted.

