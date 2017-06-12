Driver slams into bedroom where couple is sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A driver crashed into the bedroom of a home in Normal Heights where two people were sleeping and then drove away.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Meade Avenue.

After slamming into the home, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and took off, police said.

A nearby bystander found the car’s ripped off front bumper with the attached license plate and returned it to police.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with hit and run and DUI.

The two people inside the home were not injured.