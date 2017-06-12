Driver abandons stolen SUV after police pursuit in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A driver who abandoned a stolen SUV and left two passengers behind at the end of a pursuit through Carlsbad remained at large early Monday.

An officer attempted to pull over the Dodge SUV for a vehicle code violation in the vicinity of Avenida Encinas and Poinsettia Lane around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, but it continued north, according to Carlsbad police.

The driver eventually hopped out of the moving SUV on Avenida Encinas near Cannon Road and ran. The SUV then rolled into a chain-link fence and came to a halt, police said.

The SUV’s two passengers were taken into custody, but one was released shortly afterward. The second, a 20-year-old probationer, was booked into jail for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervision, according to police.

A search of the area did not turn up the driver, police said.