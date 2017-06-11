× Vista woman fatally hit by car while pushing stroller identified

VISTA – A Vista woman who died five days after being hit by a car while pushing a stroller in an intersection near her home was publicly identified Sunday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

Martha Garcia, 35, was struck by a car in a Vista intersection, but her 6-month-old baby wasn’t hurt, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Garcia was in the crosswalk at the corner of East Vista Way and Anza Street shortly after noon May 31, when a car made a right turn into the intersection and knocked her to the ground, sheriff’s Deputy Doug Allen said.

Paramedics took Garcia to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido to be treated for serious injuries, but she died last Monday, the Medical Examiner’s office said.

The driver remained at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver had been cited, but Garcia’s death was listed by the Medical Examiner’s office as an accident.