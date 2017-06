NASHVILLE – The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday night in Game 6 to become NHL champions.

Sidney Crosby and his team are returning to Pittsburgh with the Stanley Cup. They won the final series 4-2.

The Penguins are the first team in nearly two decades to be back-to-back champions.

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout.

We’re going dancing with Lord Stanley! Your Pittsburgh Penguins are the 2017 Stanley Cup Champions. pic.twitter.com/CXNamxnPk0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017