Motorcyclist ‘not angry’ after car hits him, drives away

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist spoke from his hospital bed Sunday after he was seriously injured when a car hit him and drove off in Imperial Beach.

Tim Hannan, who is now recovering in a hospital, told FOX 5 he has a new appreciation for life, especially after spending 25 years in prison. Hannan spends his time giving back and speaks to young kids encouraging them not to make the same mistakes he did.

“I made some mistakes as a young man and I paid for them for many, many years,” Hannan said. “I was just getting my life back together.”

Just as Hannan was getting back on his feet he got knocked down. He was on his way to work Thursday around 6:30 a.m. when he said he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a small gray car. The crash happened at Palm Avenue near Interstate 5 in Imperial Beach.

“I was scared to death. It happened so fast,” said Hannan, who broke his leg, clavical and hand.

Hannan said he was able to get a look at the driver who appeared to be in a U.S. Navy uniform.

“He was totally engrossed in his phone in his lap,” Hannan said. “I’m not bitter. I’m not angry because life does throw things at us. It’s just on how we meet them and how we deal with the situation.”

Hannan is now focused on getting back on track so he can continue to share life lessons, including this one.

“Hopefully other people can gain something from what I just lost right here,” he said.

Hannan wants to thank everyone who helped him at the accident and ever since then.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him cover medical expenses.

Police said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver and ask the public for information leading to the driver involved in the crash.