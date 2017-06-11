Discovery Channel founder selling enormous Colorado ranch for $149M

GATEWAY, Colo. — A 22,000-square-foot estate in western Colorado is now on the market for $149 million.

“West Creek Ranch” is located about 50 miles southwest of Grand Junction, on nearly 7,000 acres, FOX 31 reported.

The enormous ranch is owned by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, who also owns the nearby Gateway Canyons resort, Business Insider reported.

The property is listed with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“One of the most significant listings in the American West, West Creek Ranch, is a spectacularly diverse private land and estate property boasting one of the finest residences and land parcels in the world,” the listing stated.

“The main residence features exquisite finishes and craftsmanship throughout more than 22,000 square feet of indoor living space,” the listing states.

The main residence also includes a chef’s kitchen, art studio, theater room, game room, gym, six fireplaces, a two-level circular stone library, staff quarters, four water fountains and a pool and spa.

The property is so large and secluded, there are no views of any neighboring properties or structures from the the main residence.

There’s also a helipad to help you explore the natural wonders on the expansive property.

“On-ranch treasures include a bear and mountain lion habitat, real dinosaur footprints, and the historic ruins of Driggs Mansion,” the listing states.

The property also includes irrigated equestrian and bison pastures, stables, a trout stream, fishing ponds, and an astronomical observatory with a professional-grade 20″ Meade Telescope and rotating copper dome for star gazing.

To see more photos and learn more about the amenities at West Creek Ranch, visit LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.