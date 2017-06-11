Bear surprises runners during Colorado race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A few runners had a little extra spring in their steps after an unexpected competitor showed up during a race through the Garden of the Gods, FOX 31 reported.

Donald Sanborn captured a photo of the bear crossing in front of a group of runners in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run on Sunday.

“Why did the bear cross the road? To scare the runners and make me lose precious time in the middle of a race!” Sanborn wrote on Facebook.

People on social media were quick to react.

